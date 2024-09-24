Iran threatens to intervene in Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in remarks to CNN in New York that his government has not ruled out helping the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in its armed conflict against Israel.

"he danger does exist that the fire of events that are taking place (in Lebanon) will expand to the entire region," said the president, whose regime is one of the main promotors and financiers of terrorism in the Middle East. And he justified possible Iranian intervention in the conflict by asserting that Hezbollah faces a country "armed to the teeth and has access to weapons systems that are far superior to anything else."

"We must not allow for Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel," Pezeshkian maintained, without mentioning the massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups, which was the cause of the war in the Gaza Strip. "Hezbollah cannot do that alone. Hezbollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, European countries, and the United States of America," the Iranian president added.

The leader of the theocratic regime also noted that a regional war "can be dangerous for the future of the world and planet Earth itself, so we must prevent the ongoing criminal acts being committed by Israel."

In spite of promoting and financing terrorism in the region, in another interview, the Iranian leader stated that Teheran does not want another war, but "to live in peace", and claimed that it is Israel who wants to generate a large-scale conflict.

US worried about potential intervention from Iran



Amidst the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, in addition to a series of targeted attacks that eliminated senior commanders of the Islamist group in recent weeks, along with the recent operation in which thousands of Hezbollah's pagers and walkie talkies were exploded, some U.S. government officials believe that the Jewish state has significantly damaged the Iranian-backed radical Shiite organization's leadership and communications.

Speaking to CNN, a U.S. official noted that Israel knows it has probably set Hezbollah back "20 years."

According to the sources, the major fear of U.S. officials is that Iran will decide to get involved in the conflict. They asserted that if Tehran feels it is about to lose its most powerful proxy organization, it will intervene. They further warned that the region is the closest it has been to all-out war since Oct. 7.