UN votes to deprive Israel's defense against terrorism

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a Palestinian proposal calling for, among other things, an arms embargo on Israel.

The controversial submission submitted by the Palestinian representation to the United Nations, calls for the implementation of International Criminal Court resolutions. These include demands for ending the Israeli presence in what is termed "Palestinian territories" within six months, withdrawing its troops from there and ending settlements in the West Bank.

The Palestinian proposal also urges countries not to recognize Israel's presence "in the Palestinian territories," to impose sanctions on senior Israeli officials, to halt arms supplies to Israel if they are suspected of being used in those areas, and to refrain from establishing diplomatic representations in Jerusalem.

The Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that the resolution will harm Israel's global image and prompt organizations and countries to take actions against it. The report also noted that the proposed arms embargo and sanctions might lead to a halt in arms sales to the Jewish state.

"An insult to the hostages"



On Tuesday, Danny Danon, Israel's representative to the UN, gave a speech criticizing the UN for its perceived hypocrisy and bias against Israel. He pointed out that since the October 7 massacre, the UN General Assembly has passed two resolutions which fail to mention the atrocities committed by Hamas.

"Anyone who supports this circus is a collaborator. Every vote you cast in support of this circus fuels the violence. This empty show is not just an insult to the victims of October 7. It is an insult to the hostages," Danon said.

South Sudan targeted countries that voted against Israel



British representative to the UN Barbara Woodward explained the United Kingdom abstained in the vote due to the resolution's lack of clarity regarding a path to peace based on the two-state solution. However, the UK did call on Jerusalem to end settlements in the West Bank and create the conditions for establishing a "free Palestine" alongside a secure and free Israel.

Before the vote, tensions flared during a solidarity event for the hostages' families, which was attended by several representatives. A South Sudanese official criticized some ambassadors present, telling them that they should be ashamed to be sitting in front of the hostages' families on the same day they would vote against Israel at the UN. The official urged them to persuade their countries' leaders to change their votes.