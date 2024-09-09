France: Israeli film festival canceled for second time due to fear of pro-Hamas groups

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

The Star cinema chain in the city of Strasbourg, France, announced Sunday the cancelation of the Israeli Shalom Europa film festival for the second time due to threats from pro-Hamas organizations in the context of Israel's war against terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"The decision to cancel was taken so as not to add more violence to the tense context and protect employees and the public," explained Stephane Libs, manager of the theater where the event usually takes place, reported French news portal 20 Minutes.

Jeanne Barseghian, mayor of Strasbourg, on Saturday described the "threats and pressures weighing on the festival and its associated cinema" as "unacceptable." She added that she is "in contact with the organizers of Shalom Europa to reschedule this festival as soon as possible, which, like many cultural events, gives people access to the diversity of cinema," 20 Minutes noted.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) issued a statement Sunday condemning the "intellectual terrorism" perpetrated by pro-Hamas organizations that resulted in the cancelation of the Israeli film festival.

The CRIF further deplored "the establishment of a climate of fear and hatred in Strasbourg" and "the pressures, intimidations and threats against Star cinema and its staff," 20 Minutes added.

Postponed for the second time



As mentioned, the Israeli film festival, which has been taking place for 15 years in Strasbourg, was postponed for the second time, as it was originally scheduled to take place between June 16 and 20, but was canceled without a specific explanation. However, it is estimated that Shalom Europa was postponed due to the increasing episodes of antisemitism in France following the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

At the time, the city council of the eastern French city merely stated that it "has always supported the Shalom Europa festival and will continue to do so" and promised to help hold the event "at a date that is convenient for the organizers."