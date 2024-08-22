Authorities recover six bodies of those missing in Bayesian shipwreck in Sicily

Italian authorities bring one of the bodies that was on the wrecked superyacht 'Bayesian' to the dock. Cordon Press

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

On Wednesday, Italian authorities recovered the bodies of five of the six people still missing after the wreck of the Bayesian last Monday.

Four of these bodies have already been recovered and are undergoing autopsies, while the fifth remains on the ship, awaiting the resumption of recovery operations on Thursday. During this investigation, divers will also attempt to locate the last missing person, though the chances of survival are increasingly slim.

Authorities have not yet officially identified the bodies found Wednesday. However, as reported to The Telegraph, the director of Sicily's civil protection agency, Salvo Cocina, the bodies could belong to British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah. This information was confirmed on Thursday by Italian media such as La Republicca, which stated that the last body recovered belonged to Lynch.

He was with his daughter on the superyacht celebrating that the Justice had acquitted Lynch during a trial in which the tycoon known as "the British Bill Gates" was accused of fraud.

Joining Lynch and his daughter on the boat were Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy as well as Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda. All of them are still missing and their bodies could be the ones found in the last few hours, said Cocina who took the opportunity to send his condolences to the victims' families:

"On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and express our condolences to them at this difficult time." Salvo Cocina, director of Sicily's civil protection agency.

The superyacht sank last Monday in a matter of minutes after going through a heavy storm, as could be seen in footage that recently surfaced from a security camera.

During the wreck, a total of a total of 15 people, including nine crew members and a child as young as one year old, were rescued. Unfortunately, the first body was also recovered that day, that of a crew member later identified as Recaldo Thomas, cook of the Bayesian.

This event has caused that an investigation is opened to clarify the facts, as the newspaper Corriere della Sera could find out.

Italian media reported that prosecutors from the Termini Imerese Prosecutor's Office were questioning the commander of the Bayesian, James Catfield, on Wednesday. Their goal was to piece together the events leading up to the wreck of the superyacht and determine whether any criminal actions contributed to the incident.