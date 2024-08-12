UK courts prosecute 12-year-old boy over Southport riots

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

The youngest British person to be prosecuted for the Southport riots is just 12 years old. The youngster, who now faces authorities, was involved in the wave of protests against mass immigration that erupted after the murder of three girls in the same town, at the hands of a young man from a Rwandan family and born in the UK.

According to Sky News, the 12-year-old has been charged with violent disorder that occurred on July 30, a day after the stabbings at the dance workshop in which six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were participating.

This young man, whose details have not been disclosed because of his young age, is one of more than 900 people arrested and 460 prosecuted for similar reasons. Many of these people have been arrested as a result of comments made through social networks, an area that Keir Starmer's government assured that it will monitor with special attention to search for what it called hate messages. The government has begun a bona fide manhunt for those who support the demonstrations on their personal social media accounts or criticize government policy. In the Merseyside area alone there have been 30 arrests.

The Prime Minister's spokesman stated that the government "will not rest until the job is done" when asked if the police and the courts will continue to pursue those involved in the riots. Although there was a welcome de-escalation over the weekend, the country remains on "high alert" for the possibility of further unrest, they said.

"The job is not done until people feel safe in their communities," they said. "But thanks to the work of our police, prosecutors ... and judges, we have seen a quick response from the judicial system. In a matter of days, we have seen the criminals involved arrested, charged, convicted and behind bars."