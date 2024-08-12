British doctors will have to ask men if they think they might be pregnant

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

The UK again highlighted the complete surrender of its authorities to woke impositions. On this occasion, to gender madness. According to reports from The Telegraph, X-ray operators at the British National Health Service (NHS) have been instructed to ask men if they are pregnant before giving them an X-ray.

As the British newspaper advances, several hospitals are introducing "inclusion guidelines" to check if anyone between the ages of 12 and 55 is pregnant, regardless of their sex, forgetting that it is biologically impossible for a man to become 'pregnant'. The guidelines also include asking young people, including minors, about what their preferred pronouns are.

Recall that it is customary to ask women about a possible pregnancy before performing an X-ray test in order to avoid possible risks to the unborn baby. The guidance was first introduced after a woman claiming to be a man underwent a CT scan without knowing she was pregnant. Here VOZ provides you with the document that radiologists have to present to patients:

Thus, once again, the UK authorities have demonstrated their inescapable commitment to the ideological agenda that attempts to impose gender theories. Fortunately, there are citizens who refuse to comply with the absurdity of this situation, regardless of what their rulers dictate.

As highlighted by The Telegraph, numerous patients and workers in the health system have shown rejection of this measure. In some cases, male patients left their consultation in the face of such a nonsensical question that many described as "humiliating."