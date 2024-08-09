Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

A new survey, recently conducted by Harvard CAPS / Harris, revealed that the vast majority of Americans support Israel in its war against Hamas.

A majority of the 2,200 voters surveyed express support for elimination of the Palestinian terrorist group and support a conditional cease-fire.

An important finding reflected in the poll relates to the large number of U.S. voters who want Hamas to be completely eliminated from Gaza. According to the poll, 82% of respondents support decisive action against the Palestinian terrorist group.

According to the poll, seven in ten agree with a truce in Israel's war against Hamas and other terrorist groups following the October 7 massacre, although they point out that it should be implemented when the hostages held in Gaza are released and when Hamas leaves power.

Likewise, 72% of the voters are in favor of Israel's continuing to carry out offensives in the Gazan city of Rafah, considered an important stronghold of Hamas.

In addition, regarding the armed conflict with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah at Israel's northern border, about two-thirds of voters maintain that the Jewish state should carry out counteroffensives if the Shiite organization continues to attack. They also support operations by Israeli forces against all neighboring terrorist groups.

Despite the fact that a large number of organizations and countries criticize Israel's ongoing war against Hamas and other terrorist groups, this poll reveals that the vast majority of American voters support the Jewish state, an important ally of their country in the fight against the enemies of the free world.