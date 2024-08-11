Ukraine celebrates its largest military incursion on the Russian border: 'It caught the Russians off guard'

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de agosto, 2024

The Ukrainian surprise offensive on Russian territory, which began six days ago as a rumor of isolated reports and Russian backlash, was confirmed in recent hours by Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned it indirectly, noting that it was aimed at "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory."

"Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed -- pressure on the aggressor," Zelensky maintained in an evening address on Saturday. The next day, a senior security official confirmed to AFP that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are taking part in the incursion into Russia's Kursk region, aimed to "stretch" the enemy's forces and destabilizing the situation within the country.

Ukrainians are celebrating the operation. They claim that it "caught the Russians off guard," adding that they managed to keep the plans secret and breathe enthusiasm in the military and the population in general.

Thousands evacuated and more boots on the ground

Russia responded this weekend by announcing an anti-terrorist operation in three border regions, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk. There are unconfirmed reports that Ukrainian forces have also reportedly entered either of the latter two, with media outlet Novaya Gazeta asserting that the governor of Belgorod, when asked, could neither confirm nor deny the suspicions.

Russia's TASS agency also announced the evacuation of 76,000 inhabitants of Kursk. Meanwhile, the Russian military sent more troops and weaponry, including tanks and rocket launchers, to the border region.

While the largest Ukrainian operation on Russian territory since the conflict began (according to some estimates, troops advanced up to 8 miles) is taking place, the battle on Ukrainian soil continues. Russia has been advancing in eastern Ukraine for months, according to Ukrainian officials. The shelling of Kiev is also continuing.

Zelensky reported on Sunday that a North Korean-made missile reportedly wounded three people, including a 12-year-old boy, in the capital. He also cited that while Russia had no geographical restriction for its attacks, Ukraine was limited by request of its allies, who, according to military sources, were informed about the operation.

"To truly stop Russian terror, we need not only a full-fledged air shield that can protect all our cities and communities, but also strong decisions from our partners—decisions that will lift restrictions on our defensive actions," the Ukrainian president argued, alluding to his allies' stance against attacks on Russian territory, adding, "When Ukraine’s long-range capabilities have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit—we will truly bring its just end closer."