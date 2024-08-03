US Embassy in Lebanon: ‘Book any ticket available’ to leave

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

While three days ago the U.S. Embassy in Beirut urged Americans not to travel to Lebanon and to leave it if they found themselves in a high-risk area, this Saturday it added, for those looking to leave the country, to "book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."

The embassy explained that several airlines suspended or canceled flights, while many others are sold out. It noted however that, although limited, commercial transportation is still possible.

Those who decide to remain in the country were advised to prepare contingency plans and "be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time."

The warnings come against a backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and the Islamist Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, with expectations even that an all-out war could begin.

‘Now is the time to leave’

From Mexico to Russia, delegations and foreign ministries around the world are asking their nationals in Lebanon to take precautions, such as having documents ready in case they must leave the country or to avoid traveling there if they are abroad.

The United Kingdom on Saturday urged its citizens to leave immediately, according to AFP. As he had done during the week, British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, called on British citizens to "leave now."

Sweden, meanwhile, announced the closure of its embassy in the Lebanese capital after advising its citizens to leave the country. "Now is the time to leave," the Canadian government told its citizens and predicted that even more flights were likely to be canceled or disrupted without warning.