European Parliament grants Ursula von der Leyen a second term as Commission President.

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

MEPs agreed on Thursday to a second five-year term for Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-member bloc, at the end of a vote in Strasbourg in eastern France.

In that ballot, the German lawmaker won a total of 401 votes in favor, to 284 against, 15 abstentions and seven spoiled votes.