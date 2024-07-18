Voz media US Voz.us
European Parliament grants Ursula von der Leyen a second term as Commission President.

The German lawmaker obtained 401 votes in her favor, while 284 MEPs opposed.

Cordon Press

MEPs agreed on Thursday to a second five-year term for Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-member bloc, at the end of a vote in Strasbourg in eastern France.

In that ballot, the German lawmaker won a total of 401 votes in favor, to 284 against, 15 abstentions and seven spoiled votes.

