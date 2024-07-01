Europe: DOD warns several US bases on alert for possible attack

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 9min ago

The Department of Defense (DOD) reported that several U.S. bases this weekend raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie."

This category is the second-highest in the face of the possibility of a terrorist attack, as detailed by the U.S. Army, which stated that the status "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."

This fact now worries U.S. officials, especially given the current socio-political context in Europe following the elections for the French presidency and with the Euro 2024 currently taking place in Germany.

What's more, one of the military installations that raised its alert level is located in the country where the European soccer championship is taking place, the U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the U.S. European Command is headquartered.

Commander Dan Day would not confirm whether the alert level had been raised. However, he assured CNN that U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is "constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad."

To that end, Day said, "USEUCOM constantly monitors the security environment to ensure its personnel are informed and best postured to assure the safety of their individual person, family and loved ones. As always, USEUCOM advises personnel in the European theater to remain vigilant and stay alert at all times."

The bases that activated Force Protective Condition "Charlie" are all military installations the U.S. Army has deployed in Italy, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria, according to a report by Stars and Stripes. This level will remain active until further notice.