Europe: DOD warns several US bases on alert for possible attack

Several military installations, including the U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie," the second highest level for the possibility of a terrorist attack.

U.S., NATO and Romanian officials including U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. James Miller; Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Alexander Vershbow; Romanian President, Traian Băsescu; and Romanian Defense Minister, Mircea Dusa, marked the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Complex construction groundbreaking with a formal ceremony Oct. 28, 2013 in Deveselu, Romania. Military and civilian representatives from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency; European Command; Navy Region Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia; Air Forces in Europe; Corps of Engineers Europe District and the embassy were also present to celebrate this major milestone in bringing phase two of the U.S. European Phased Adaptive Approach to ballistic missile defense to fruition under the greater NATO system. The Corps of Engineers will manage the $134 million construction effort over the next 14 months. The site in Deveslu is expected to be fully operational in the 2015 time frame. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jen

File image of a U.S. base located in Romania.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / Wikimedia Commons)

Rosana Rábago Sainz

The Department of Defense (DOD) reported that several U.S. bases this weekend raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie."

This category is the second-highest in the face of the possibility of a terrorist attack, as detailed by the U.S. Army, which stated that the status "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."

This fact now worries U.S. officials, especially given the current socio-political context in Europe following the elections for the French presidency and with the Euro 2024 currently taking place in Germany.

What's more, one of the military installations that raised its alert level is located in the country where the European soccer championship is taking place, the U.S. Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the U.S. European Command is headquartered.

Commander Dan Day would not confirm whether the alert level had been raised. However, he assured CNN that U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is "constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad."

To that end, Day said, "USEUCOM constantly monitors the security environment to ensure its personnel are informed and best postured to assure the safety of their individual person, family and loved ones. As always, USEUCOM advises personnel in the European theater to remain vigilant and stay alert at all times."

The bases that activated Force Protective Condition "Charlie" are all military installations the U.S. Army has deployed in Italy, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria, according to a report by Stars and Stripes. This level will remain active until further notice.

