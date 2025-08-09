Atlanta: Shooting near CDC leaves attacker and police officer dead

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de agosto, 2025

Police in Atlanta reported that a shooting took place Friday afternoon near Emory University and the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), killing the shooter and a DeKalb County Police Department officer. At a press conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum reported that the attacker "fired at law enforcement and potentially the CDC," adding that police found the suspect on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC headquarters.

Schierbaum detailed that while the suspect died at the scene from a gunshot wound, it is unknown whether this was self-inflicted or caused by one of the officers. Likewise, the Atlanta Police chief explained that the shooter fired multiple rounds at police officers and at the health agency itself, which contains a daycare center with 92 children, none of whom were injured.

At a separate news conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured that all the children were safe and assured that their parents would soon be allowed to reunite with them. "We wanted to come give you this message that all the children are safe and that we will be making sure that you get reunited with them as soon as possible. I’m a parent as well. I know your uncertainty and your fear and concern has been high," the mayor commented, who added that the shooter was a "white male and he’s a person known to have interest in some certain things."

So far, authorities have not revealed the identity of the attacker or the motives behind the shooting. The DeKalb County Police Department revealed through its official X account that the officer killed during the shooting was named David Rose. "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Officer David Rose who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger was he diligent in his duty to protect our community. We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Rose's family, friends, fellow DeKalb County officers, and law enforcement community during this most difficult time," the department said.