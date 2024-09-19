Video shows thieves who stole $150,000 after descending from the roof of an Atlanta store

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

Shocking security video footage revealed how two thieves descended from the roof of an Atlanta check cashing store and stole $150,000 in cash. The incident occurred on September 3 and has been the subject of an intense search by local police, who have asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The robbery

The suspects cut through the roof of the store, located in a southwest Atlanta shopping center, with power tools and descended through the hole at about 8:17 a.m., just after the store opened. The manager, Teyoka Glenn, initially believed the noise was coming from construction work in the building. However, she soon realized it was a robbery in progress.

Once inside, the robbers forced Glenn to lie on the floor and threatened her while one of them searched the store. They used a pink and black duffel bag to take cash from a safe. Police estimate the amount stolen at $150,000.

The thieves fled through a back door. In addition, a third person, believed to have been watching the area, was seen on a separate Connect Atlanta network camera.

Related incident and investigation progress

On the same day, a similar robbery occurred at a nearby business, where a man wearing a mask and sweatshirt stole after breaking through a bathroom wall. This incident caused a water pipe to break and triggered an alarm. Police are working on analyzing fingerprints found at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer A. Fix noted that the investigation into both burglaries is still ongoing, and it has not yet been established whether the incidents are related. Anyone with information has been asked to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.