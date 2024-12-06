Operation Christmas: A gift of hope

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Every year during this season, the organization Samaritan's Purse delivers millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts to underprivileged children in more than a hundred countries around the world, including Mexico and several Latin American countries.... but not only that, they share with them about God's love...

Karina Yapor had the opportunity to talk with Edward Graham, chief operating officer of Samaritan 's Purse, during his visit to one of the operational centers in Texas... The most important thing is that you are not only sending these children a gift, but you are giving them the best gift they can receive, the gift of knowing the love that our Lord Jesus Christ has for them.... If you want to be part of this mission you can visit the WWW.OPERACIONNINODELANAVIDAD.ORG page, where you will find the information to send donations or help as a volunteer...

