Georgia: At least seven dead after dock collapses on Sapelo Island

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 20 de octubre, 2024

At least seven people were killed Saturday when a footbridge collapsed off a pier where a crowd had gathered for a celebration on Sapelo Island in Georgia, local authorities confirmed.

"At least 20 people fell into the water when the footbridge collapsed. Currently, the [death] toll is seven and the number of injured is still unknown," the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

The crowd gathered at the dock for an event organized to celebrate the small Gullah Geechee community, descendants of African slaves who worked on plantations on the southeastern coast.

"What should have been a joyous celebration of Gullah Geechee culture and history turned into a tragedy," said President Joe Biden, quoted in a White House press release.

The president said his administration is in contact with local authorities and is "ready to provide any assistance needed."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he was "heartbroken" by the tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Local authorities announced it launched an investigation in coordination with state and federal agencies.