Nintendo sells 3.5 million Switch 2 in four days, a record in the sector

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Nintendo said Wednesday it sold 3.5 million units of its Switch 2 console in the first four days from launch, which is a new industry record.

"This is the highest worldwide sales level for any Nintendo device in its first four days," the Japanese video game giant said in a statement.

According to several analysts, it also broke sales records for a home console, surpassing the first Switch and Sony's PlayStation 5, which sold 2.7 million and 3.4 million units respectively in their first month on the market.

The PlayStation 2, the best-selling console of all time, didn't break the 2 million sales barrier for another two weeks.

The Switch 2 is an improvement over Nintendo's successful first version of this console, with a bigger screen and more processing power.

It was launched last Thursday amid the enthusiasm of fans who waited until midnight for stores to open in several countries.

Since its unveiling in 2017, the original Switch has sold 154 million units, making it the third-best-selling video game console of all time.

That console had strong momentum during the pandemic confinements, with hit games like Animal Crossing.

Keeping the momentum going

Despite much higher prices, Nintendo expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 by March 2026, almost as many as the Switch sold in its first year on the market.

"It will be difficult to maintain sales momentum in the long term," warned Darang Candra of market research firm Niko Partners.

"Consumers may want to buy ahead of a possible price increase due to potential US tariffs," he told AFP.

The Switch 2 costs $499.99 in the United States, compared with $299.99 for the original.

Both consoles are hybrids, so they can be connected to a TV or used as a mobile unit.

Some of the new games, such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World, are also more expensive than existing Switch titles.

"Their long-term success will depend on Nintendo's ability to maintain interest in the new titles" and attract casual gamers in emerging markets such as Middle East and Asian countries outside Japan, Candra added.

With this launch, Nintendo has a lot at stake: although it is diversifying with theme parks and movie blockbusters, about 90% of its revenue comes from its flagship console.