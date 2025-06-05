Nintendo's Switch 2 frenzy sparks shortages and extended store hours

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de junio, 2025

The Switch 2, now Nintendo’s flagship console and the successor to one of the company’s most popular systems, went on sale Thursday amid high anticipation from fans. The strong demand for the device led to extended store hours and shortages in several markets.

The Japanese video game giant backed the release of the Switch 2 with high expectations, hoping it would help sustain the remarkable rally in its stock—one that has seen shares quintuple since the original Switch launched in March 2017.

Nintendo also hopes the Switch 2 can replicate the success of its predecessor, which has sold over 152 million units and stands as the second-best-selling device in the company's history, surpassed only by the Nintendo DS.

Demand "looks strong"

According to analysts, current demand for the Switch 2 appears strong, thanks in large part to the extensive publicity the product has received.

"Today is the biggest console launch of all time, so, as expected, there is a frenzy of Nintendo fans checking stock availabilities at their local stores or anxiously awaiting deliveries," George Jijiashvili, senior principal analyst at advisory firm Omdia, commented via email to CNBC.

The popularity of the Switch stems largely from its innovative hybrid design, which blends traditional console gaming with portable functionality. Users can play games on a TV, attach controllers to the console’s screen for handheld play, or take the device with them on the go.

Shortages and special store openings

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in April that 2.2 million people in Japan had entered the lottery to buy the Switch 2 on launch day. The executive acknowledged that the overwhelming interest was "beyond" Nintendo's expectations.

It was warned at the time that demand exceeded what the company could supply to stores on launch day, and shortages in Japan are expected to persist.

"The demand for Switch 2 in Japan is really sky-high, perhaps higher than anywhere else," Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based gaming consultancy Kantan Games, revealed to the media outlet.

Currently, you can only walk into a store in Japan to purchase a Switch 2 with a pre-order, and the outlook suggests that this situation will remain similar in the coming weeks and months.

Switch 2 demand in the rest of the world

In China, major online retailer JD.com reported receiving 400,000 pre-orders for the console, which began shipping this Thursday. However, not everyone who pre-orders a console ultimately follows through with the purchase.

In the U.S., Best Buy opened several stores at midnight Thursday (or late Wednesday, depending on the time zone) for in-store purchases to avoid crowds. Walmart announced it would begin online orders at midnight and open Supercenters at 6:00 a.m. Just two hours after opening, Walmart’s website showed the console was sold out.

However, in the UK, availability seems better. Amazon UK lists the Switch 2 for delivery on Friday, and other retailers like Currys and Smyth's toy store also appear to have it in stock.

Forecasts demand with millions of consoles in stock

Last month, Nintendo announced it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 console in the fiscal year ending March 2026. However, analysts have described this as a conservative estimate, suggesting the company could increase production.