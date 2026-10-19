The ball is bouncing again: New NBA season kicks off

After several weeks of preparation and preseason games, the new NBA season kicks off this Tuesday with a frenetic showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, two of the league's most prominent franchises. This will be the first of 1,230 games to be played during the regular season

At the start of every NBA season, fans venture to predict which franchise will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June of next year. Among the top contenders are several teams that have carried the status of favorites for several seasons, as well as others that, having bolstered their rosters, are now among those looking to make a definitive run. The parity in the league promises a fierce battle in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, where roster depth, injury management and locker-room chemistry will make the difference between a contender and a true champion.

Eastern Conference: Favorites

In the Eastern Conference, there are several franchises that have earned the right to be among the favorites. First and foremost are the New York Knicks. The defending champions returned to the top last year, ending more than half a century without a championship. After posting a 53-29 record in the regular season and finishing third in the standings, the Knicks gradually gained momentum in the Playoffs until they secured the coveted title. They retain the core that took them to the top, with dominant players such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Also in the mix are the Detroit Pistons. After many years away from the top tier, the team's remarkable performance last season—reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals—has helped them establish a stronger presence in today's NBA. Their star, Cade Cunningham, and the second-in-command, Jalen Duren, will take on leadership roles and guide a Pistons team looking to stay on the right track.

Detroit will kick off the new NBA season against the Boston Celtics, the franchise with the most championships (18) in NBA history. Last season's surprising elimination at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Playoffs should serve as a lesson to learn from their mistakes and improve, with the clear goal of adding a 19th championship to their trophy case. Much of the responsibility for the Celtics' performance rests with their leader, Jayson Tatum, and on the performance of veteran Paul George, a recent arrival in Boston. Noteworthy is the significant asset they've lost with Jaylen Brown's departure to the 76ers.

Finally, on the right side of the map are the Toronto Raptors. This season could mark the resurgence of a franchise that, since winning its first and only Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2019, has been out of the spotlight. The return of Kawhi Leonard, the best player in franchise history, offers more than just hope to a Canadian team that has plenty of firepower—such as R.J. Barrett—to reach great heights.

Among the teams that could be dark horses are the Philadelphia 76ers, who have shaken up the league with the additions of Brown and LeBron James, giving them the most star-studded starting lineup in the entire NBA—as well as the Miami Heat, which has bolstered its roster with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Western Conference: Favorites

There are just as many teams with a strong chance of winning in the Western Conference. First up are the San Antonio Spurs. After ending last season with the bitter taste of losing the NBA Finals, the team will look to regain its morale and remain the best team in the West. This year, they enter the season with few changes to their roster, which still features their star player, Victor Wembanyama. They also continue to rely on De'Aaron Fox as the architect of their offensive game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, champions of the 2024–2025 season, aim to bounce back and return to the top after missing the Finals last season, when they were eliminated by the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Their goal is to repeat the heroic feat of two years ago. At the helm remains the same leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Joining him is a capable crew that includes standout players such as Chet Holmgren, provided his back and hip injuries don't flare up.

Regaining the consistency they had during the 1990s is the goal of the Houston Rockets, who have emerged as one of the teams capable of pulling off an upset this season. To live up to and confirm that belief, they'll be counting on Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, who, at 38, continues to put up stellar numbers. Last year, the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs.

Their nemesis was the Los Angeles Lakers. Of these four teams, they are perhaps the one that raises the most doubts regarding their status as favorites, even though they remain the second-most successful franchise in NBA history. Accustomed to success, they have been on a six-season drought. The team's historical significance and media presence earn it a spot among the league's best. This season, after many years together, they will be without LeBron James. They will, however, have Luka Doncic, the present and future of the Lakers, and Austin Reaves, who is looking to establish himself.

The odds seem slimmer for the Denver Nuggets, although with a player like Nikola Jokic, anything can happen. The same goes for the Portland Trail Blazers, who have bolstered their roster with Ja Morant.

NBA calendar

The NBA released the complete schedule for the 2026–2027 season on its website, including key dates: