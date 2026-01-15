Washington Commanders' new stadium at RFK: renderings, capacity and opening date

Published by Santiago Ospital 15 de enero, 2026

Architecture firm HKS has unveiled the first images of the future home of the Washington Commanders, an ambitious project that seeks to revitalize the urban landscape of the U.S. capital. The new venue will be erected in Washington DC, occupying the historic site where the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, universally known as the RFK Stadium, once stood.

A cutting-edge design in the heart of Washington DC

The HKS firm assured that the building will be a "state-of-the-art" facility, designed not only for the NFL, but as a constant engine of activity. The goal is to hold more than 200 events annually, ranging from sports competitions to entertainment and community involvement.

Key features of the new Commanders Stadium:

Location and site : the project will be located on a 180-acre urban site.

Capacity : it will have space for more than 70,000 spectators .

Urban integration : the promenade and the Anacostia River park will be expanded, creating new plazas and green areas.

Social impact : about 30% of the space will be dedicated to green areas and the construction of between 5.000 to 6,000 housing units (including up to 1,900 affordable housing units)

Side of the new stadiumHKS/Washington Commanders.

Design details: a tribute to the legacy of RFK Stadium

The design seeks a balance between modernity and respect for the city's historic environment. "Designed to link the city’s historic core with the Anacostia River and neighboring landscapes, the stadium will feature a sculpted, transparent domed roof that establishes a dynamic yet respectful profile," explained HKS.

One of the key points is its relationship with the skyline of the capital. The building will maintain a "lower presence" on the side that coincides with the U.S. Capitol and its adjacent monuments. In addition, the project will integrate a continuous colonnade inspired by the architectural legacy of the former RFK Stadium, reinforcing its role as a civic landmark.

Dual role: NFL home field advantage and civic center

The Commanders' new stadium has been conceived with soccer at its core, seeking to offer "the loudest, most dynamic home-field advantage in the NFL." However, Mark Clouse, president of the Washington Commanders, stressed that the concept goes beyond sports:

"This moment underscores the strength of our partnership with HKS, whose thoughtful, forward-looking approach has helped us shape a concept that is worthy of its extraordinary site along DC’s Monumental Axis and truly embodies the spirit and pride of the District."

For his part, Mark A. Williams, director of global headquarters for HKS, added that the design is "grounded in the original L’Enfant Plan [cartographer who drew the original blueprint for the capital]," scaled to the District's urban fabric to carry the city's architectural legacy into the future.

Front of the future Commanders stadiumHKS/Washington Commanders.

Timeline and next steps: when will the new stadium open?

Following the presentation of these renderings, the process enters a phase of technical and social refinement. The planned roadmap includes: