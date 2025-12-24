From Cooper Flagg's exhibition to the Thunder's stumble: four takeaways of the day in the NBA

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de diciembre, 2025

Cooper Flagg led the Dallas Mavericks in ending the Denver Nuggets' streak of 11 consecutive wins. With 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, the 19-year-old basketball starred in Tuesday's 131-130 victory.

Here are the four highlights from the day's North American basketball league action:

Flagg steals the applause

A last-second free throw from Peyton Watson came close to giving the Nuggets the win, but this time fortune was on the Mavericks' side and their fans celebrated at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, according to AFP.

The Mavs counted on Flagg who played 40 minutes in which he scored four three-pointers. It was his third game with at least 30 points in the NBA.

"Christmas time, there's magic in the air," the young star said to NBC. "We're just learning... and get better." Asked about his wish list, he answered: "I'm just thinking about basketball, I just want to get some more wins. That's what's on my wish list, I want to get a bunch more wins"

Flagg, 19, the first pick in the 2025 draft, is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his first 29 games in the league.

Jamal Murray was Denver's leading scorer with 31 points, followed by Serbia's Jokic with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Wemby and the Spurs beat the leading Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs reached seven wins in a row with a 130-110 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center.

The Thunder suffered their fourth loss of the season of which two came in the last 10 days to the Spurs.

"We have the same inspiration as them and we just want to compete," local point guard Stephon Castle said.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama added 12 points in 23 minutes off the bench, while Keldon Johnson was San Antonio's top scorer with 25.

Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points but could do little to prevent the worst loss of the season for the defending champions.

The Spurs have won nine of their last 10 games and sit in second place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind leader Oklahoma City.

Knicks waste 40 points from Towns

With 38 points from their main figure, Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the New York Knicks 115-104, who wasted 40 points from Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns returned to what was his home for many years in the NBA and played a spectacular game in which in addition to his 40 points he grabbed 13 rebounds. However, they were not enough to prevent the Knicks' setback.

"We're happy to see us succeed as a team, we want to continue this way," Edwards said. "I try to take responsibility for what I get."

Raptors bounce back against Miami

The Toronto Raptors beat Miami Heat 112-91 to end a streak of two consecutive losses. The Canadian quintet also came to the Kaseya Center in Miami with six losses in its last eight games.

Forward Scottie Barns was the leading scorer with 27 points for Toronto, while Collin Murray-Boyles completed a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Heat, Mexico's Jaime Jaquez Jr.played 36 minutes in which he accumulated 21 points, scoring on nine of his 16 attempts from the field, including a three-pointer.

The Raptors, who led by 23 points, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 18 wins and 13 losses. The Heat, meanwhile, are eighth at 15-14.