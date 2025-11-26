Cristiano Ronaldo will finally be able to play in the 2026 World Cup from the start after a FIFA reprieve

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play the first matches of the 2026 World Cup after FIFA handed him a partially "suspended" sanction on Tuesday following his red card in the European qualifiers.

The 40-year-old attacker was sent off during the 2-0 defeat in Dublin on Nov. 13 after elbowing Ireland's Dara O'Shea in the back. It was his first sending-off in 226 appearances for the Seleção.

As a result, FIFA has sanctioned Ronaldo with three matches, two of them suspended, while he already served the third of them in the match between Portugal and Armenia on Nov. 16, in which the Lusitanians their spot in next summer’s North American tournament.

"In accordance with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, compliance with the remaining two matches is suspended over a probationary period of one year," FIFA said in a statement handed to AFP.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another offence of similar origin and gravity during that probationary period, the suspension set out in this disciplinary decision will be deemed automatically revoked, and the remaining two matches must be served immediately in Portugal's next official matches," FIFA specified.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men's national team soccer with 143 goals, is seeking a record sixth World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.