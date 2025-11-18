Germany and the Netherlands seal their tickets to the 2026 World Cup

Germany midfielder Assan Ouedraogo celebrates one of the goals against Slovakia with teammates AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 17 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Four-time champions Germany and three-time finalists the Netherlands have certified their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Poland and Slovakia will have a second chance in the playoffs.

The 'Mannschaft', who had been generating doubts since their 2-0 defeat in Bratislava in September, revenged Slovakia with a 6-0 thrashing in Leipzig, leaving the game settled before halftime.

"I'm proud of the team; there was pressure today. The way they handled it, giving their all and motivating themselves, shows that there is a great team spirit." Nagelsmann, coach of the Teutonic side, was delighted on German broadcaster ZDF.

Goals from Nick Woltemade ('18), Serge Gnabry ('29), and a brace from Leroy Sané ('36, '41), assisted on both occasions by Florian Wirtz, knocked out the visitors.

There was also time for debuts: Ridle Baku ('67) and Assan Ouedraogo ('79) scored their first goals for the national team, both just minutes after taking the field.

Germany will be playing in North America for their 21st World Cup (out of 23 editions). However, their last two appearances have ended in disappointment as they were eliminated in the group stage at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Woltemade on a roll

Germany also secured top seed status for the World Cup draw, which will take place on December 5 in Washington.

Barely a month after his first goal for the national team, Woltemade closed out the European qualifiers with four goals, offering assurances that he can fill the center of Germany's attack in the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Today we showed the quality that is in this team," Woltemade warned on ZDF. "We have been creative and active; I think it has been entertaining to watch."

Slovakia, second in the series, will seek their ticket in the European playoff.

In the group's other match,Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg 1-0 to finish with a clean sheet.

In Amsterdam, meanwhile, the Netherlands took the final step to guarantee qualification by thrashing Lithuania 4-0 to secure the top spot in Group G, which was already virtually in their hands.

Twelve World Cups for Oranje

Tijjani Reijnders ('16), Cody Gakpo ('58 on penalty), Xavi Simons ('60), and Donyell Malen ('62) scored the goals for the Oranje, who qualified for their 12th World Cup, a tournament in which they have played in three finals (1974, 1978, and 2010).

Second in the group, Poland needed a slip-up by the Dutch, who had a +13 goal advantage before the matchday, and a win away in Malta to qualify directly for the World Cup.

However, the team led by Robert Lewandowski suffered more than enough to close the group stage with a 3-2 victory.

Poland, unbeaten since Jan Urban's arrival on the bench in September, will seek their tenth World Cup appearance through the European play-offs.

In Group L, which was already decided going into the final matchday, qualified Croatia came from behind to win 3-2 away against Montenegro, while the Czech Republic, who will play in the playoff, thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 at home.