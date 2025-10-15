Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de octubre, 2025

With less than eight months to go before kickoff, the world’s premier soccer tournament is already taking shape. On June 11, the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the 23rd edition of the event — will begin, marking the first time in history it will be hosted across three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. A total of 48 nations will compete.

Before that long-awaited date arrives, national teams from around the world — except for the three host nations — are competing in the qualifying rounds to earn their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

So far, 28 national teams — including the three host nations — have already secured their spots in the next edition of soccer’s most prestigious tournament. Of those, only four have at least one star embroidered on their jerseys, symbolizing a FIFA World Cup title.

CONCACAF

By hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico, the United States and Canada automatically qualified for the tournament without having to compete in the preliminary rounds. FIFA regulations stipulate that all host nations are guaranteed participation in the competition.

For now, the three host nations are the only confirmed representatives from the Confederation of North, Central American, Caribbean and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The confederation is guaranteed three additional spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the possibility of earning two more through intercontinental playoffs — meaning there could be up to eight CONCACAF teams in total.

CONMEBOL

From the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), four World Cup champions — Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay — have already secured their spots for the next edition of the world’s biggest soccer tournament. They’ll be joined by Ecuador and Colombia, both of which have impressed during the qualifiers, as well as Paraguay.

Bolivia, which will compete in the intercontinental playoff, could increase South America’s representation to seven national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA

In total, 16 national teams from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, so far, only one has officially secured its spot.

England, which bears a star for its 1966 World Cup victory, became the first European team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So far, it has won all six of its qualifying games.

Russia will not participate, having been excluded due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will send nine representatives to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, with the possibility of a tenth. Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde — making its World Cup debut — South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Senegal have already secured their spots.

AFC

From the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), eight national teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. A ninth team could join if it earns a spot through the intercontinental playoff.

Uzbekistan and Jordan will make their FIFA World Cup debuts.

OFC

Finally, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has one guaranteed spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which goes to New Zealand. New Caledonia will compete in the intercontinental playoff for a chance to join the tournament.