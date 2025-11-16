Spain virtually seal World Cup qualification in Georgia romp

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Spain made almost certain of qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win in Georgia on Saturday.

Luis de la Fuente's side have won all five Group E matches and although not mathematically through to next summer's tournament, their vastly superior goal difference means it is highly unlikely that Turkey will be able to overhaul them.

Spain host Turkey on Tuesday in the final group match, with Vincenzo Montella's side three points behind them after beating Bulgaria 2-0.

For Spain not to progress to the World Cup directly from the group, Turkey would have to win by seven goals or more.

La Roja were without star winger Lamine Yamal, as well as other key players in Rodri Hernandez, Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams, but still eased to victory in Tbilisi.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, with Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres extending their lead in the first half, before Oyarzabal netted again.

They have all but assured a 13th consecutive World Cup berth, scoring 19 goals in the group without conceding any.

"We feel really good after this and we did a really good job as a team," Torres told TVE.

"It's not mathematical yet, we're now heading into last game to qualify ourselves for this World Cup.

"We can never take things for granted but we are confident in ourselves."

Ruthless performance

De la Fuente told his players that they were on their way to becoming "legendary" after their Euro 2024 triumph and Spain delivered a ruthless performance to make light work of the hosts.

Giorgi Gocholeishvili handled Torres's effort to give away an early penalty, which Oyarzabal dispatched calmly for his 20th Spain goal, and the 100th of the De la Fuente era.

Spain dominated the ball and Alex Baena hit the post before Fabian Ruiz slipped in Zubimendi to finish with aplomb for the second after 22 minutes.

Oyarzabal set up Torres to strike from close range for the third as the visitors ran riot.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili deflected Oyarzabal's shot to safety as Spain nearly grabbed a fourth before the break.

Oyarzabal nodded home his second after 63 minutes from Torres's cross to put further shine on a straightforward victory.

"Whenever I can help in this way I'm happiest," Oyarzabal told TVE.

"We have to seal this qualification in the best way (against Turkey), going out to win."

Pau Cubarsi deflected the ball against his own post late on as Georgia threatened to become the first side to score against Spain in the group but could not find a way through.

"Although we won 4-0, there are things we can do better," Arsenal midfielder Zubimendi told TVE, always seeking to improve.

Defeat means Willy Sagnol's Georgia, who impressed at Euro 2024, can no longer reach the play-offs, dashing their dreams of reaching a World Cup finals for the first time.