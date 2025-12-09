NBA: Suns, Spurs win ahead of Cup quarterfinals

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) With a balanced offense, Phoenix defeated Minnesota by 108-105 this Monday at the NBA despite a standout performance from Anthony Edwards, who scored 40 points, while San Antonio defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by 135-132.

Phoenix, which was without its leading scorer Devin Booker with a groin injury, improved its record to 14-10 and ended the Timberwolves five-game winning streak.

Mark Williams led the Suns offense with 22 points, one of six Phoenix players to score in double figures.

For their part, the Spurs, still without their French star Victor Wembanyama because of a left calf strain that has kept him off the courts for 11 games, they got 24 points from Harrison Barnes and 22 from reserve Dylan Harper to beat the Pelicans on the road.

Point guard Stephon Castle, who missed the past three weeks with a hip injury, returned for the Spurs and contributed 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Suns (14-10) and Spurs (16-7) won their final warmup games before playing their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchups Wednesday.

San Antonio will face the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix will face Oklahoma City Thunder, the team with the NBA's best record (23-1) and which will try to extend its streak of 15 consecutive wins.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals tip off Tuesday with Miami facing Orlando and New York taking on Toronto.

In Monday's third and final game, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Sacramento Kings by 116-105.