Kai Trump debuts on the LPGA Tour

Published by Víctor Mendoza 14 de noviembre, 2025

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, made her debut in professional golf Thursday at the opening round of The Annika tournament, finishing in last place.

The young amateur golfer,18, will compete this week alongside the top players on the LPGA circuit after being invited by an event sponsor.

Trump finished her first round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair (state of Florida) with a card of 83 strokes, 13 over par, leaving her in 108th place in the standings.

"I learned a lot," declared the president's eldest granddaughter after completing the round.

Although her grandfather, with whom she shares a fondness for golf, had encouraged her to enjoy the debut, Trump admitted it took her at least eight holes to feel adjusted to the course.

A high school senior, Trump is ranked 461st in the U.S. Junior Golf Association rankings and has committed to playing the sport during her upcoming studies at the University of Miami.