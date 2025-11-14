Kai Trump debuts on the LPGA Tour
The 18-year-old amateur golfer will compete this week alongside the top players on the LPGA circuit after being invited by an event sponsor.
Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, made her debut in professional golf Thursday at the opening round of The Annika tournament, finishing in last place.
Trump finished her first round at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair (state of Florida) with a card of 83 strokes, 13 over par, leaving her in 108th place in the standings.
"I learned a lot," declared the president's eldest granddaughter after completing the round.
Although her grandfather, with whom she shares a fondness for golf, had encouraged her to enjoy the debut, Trump admitted it took her at least eight holes to feel adjusted to the course.
A high school senior, Trump is ranked 461st in the U.S. Junior Golf Association rankings and has committed to playing the sport during her upcoming studies at the University of Miami.
The Annika, which distributes $3.25 million in prize money, is the penultimate event of the LPGA season.
South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran took the first lead of the tournament with a card of 64 strokes (-6), one ahead of Australia's Grace Kim, while Mexico's Gaby Lopez shared eighteenth place with 69 (-1).