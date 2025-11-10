Real Madrid stalls in Vallecas, Barça conquers Vigo

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Ahead of the November international window, the battle for LaLiga tightened on matchday 12, following leading Real Madrid's 0-0 tie at Vallecas and chasing FC Barcelona's 4-2 thrashing in Vigo.

Madrid's first draw this season leaves them at 31 points, three more than Barça, who just two weeks later cut two of the three points lost in the Clasico (2-1).

Xabi Alonso's men, coming off a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, did not fare much better at the old stadium in the Madrid suburb of Vallecas against a Rayo side that looked fresher despite having played in the Conference League on Thursday.

Despite the presence of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius and Jude Bellingham on the pitch from the start, Real Madrid strung together a second consecutive game without scoring.

Its three stars were closely covered by an intense Rayo that fought for every ball. Turkish midfielder Arda Güler enjoyed a little more freedom, and he had some of the best chances for the "merengue" team.

- Augusto Batalla, player of the match -



Rayo's Argentine goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, voted player of the match, was sure when necessary, as in the case of a powerful long-range shot by Valverde or after attempts by Bellingham and Vinicius.

In addition, Alonso had to withdraw Uruguayan captain Federico Valverde, with physical discomfort in the back of his right thigh.

"It's always been like that in Vallecas, it's hard to take the game to the ground you want, we want to be very stable in the preparation, in the mentality, [but] today we couldn't win," analyzed Real Madrid's coach Alonso. "We are in November, we have to be demanding and also measured," he added.

His counterpart at Rayo, Iñigo Pérez, stressed that the point feels "good to them, because it is created by the sensations of having played a good game." "If on top of that you add up against Real Madrid, it makes me satisfied."

Hours later, FC Barcelona took to the Balaídos pitch knowing they could punish Real Madrid for their tie. Like many of their matches this season, the game was marked by continuous action on both goals.

After ten minutes, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring by converting a penalty for handball in the area by Marcos Alonso, but the local response was not long in coming: on the edge of offside, Sergio Carreira (11') took advantage of a delivery to the back of the rival defense by Borja Iglesias, strode to the area and resolved it without firmly against Wojciech Szczesny.

- Hat-trick by 'Lewy' -



The script repeated itself: goal by 'Lewy' (37') taking advantage of a Marcus Rashford cross into the small area and immediate response from Celta (43'), with a powerful shot by Iglesias.

In the last moments of the first half, Lamine Yamal appeared (45+4) to put Barça ahead for the third time in the match. In the second half, Lewandowski finished off a corner kick (73') to complete his hat-trick of goals.

"Vigo is always difficult for us, but now we have less points (difference) with Real Madrid," the Pole told the Movistar broadcaster.

"In the second half we had the game under control, but in the first half Celta scored easily.... We talked at halftime about what we could improve."

Sidelined for several weeks due to injury, Lewandowski has seven goals in 12 games this season, all scored in LaLiga.

Also this Sunday, Athletic Club broke a negative streak by beating newly promoted Oviedo (1-0) at San Mames with a superb goal from Nico Williams, back from injury.

The three points brought the Basque team closer to European places, while the Asturian side, in which Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón and his Uruguayan strike partner Federico Viñas played, will remain at the bottom.