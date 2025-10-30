Blue Jays sweep Dodgers, one game away from first World Series in 32 years

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de octubre, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a controversial 6–1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, moving within one win of their first World Series title since 1993.

The Canadian side, backed by a record performance from rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, leads the Major League Baseball final 3–2 and will have its first chance to clinch the title on Friday in front of its home fans.

Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers’ starters struggled Wednesday against Yesavage, who struck out 12. The Canadian offense was powered by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit one of two home runs in the first inning.

The Dodgers are cornered

The Blue Jays have the Dodgers completely cornered, with Los Angeles needing back-to-back wins in Toronto on Friday and Saturday to become the first two-time champions in a quarter century.

“I know we have more,” manager Dave Roberts said, trying to lift the Angelenos’ spirits. “We’ve been in plenty of elimination games before, and we’ve always found a way to come out on top.”

Ohtani, hitless through four innings, and the rest of the Angels’ starters struggled Wednesday against Yesavage, a 22-year-old who now has more postseason starts (5) than regular-season ones (3).

The 1.93-meter-tall American pitcher dominated over seven innings, recording 12 strikeouts — the most ever by a rookie in a World Series — while allowing just three hits and one run. Yesavage also became the first pitcher to notch 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk on baseball’s biggest stage.

Guerrero Jr. shines in brilliant performance

“It was something historic. I’m impressed by what he did,” manager John Schneider said, highlighting the team’s overall effort. “There were great individual performances, but collectively it’s been a very good win.”

Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays’ leader, excelled both defensively and at the plate, guiding an offense that once again outshone the Dodgers’ high-powered lineup.

The Dominican-Canadian slugged his eighth home run of the playoffs, tying Ohtani for the lead, and gave Toronto a chance to chase a third consecutive title after back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

"We came here tied and go home in a 3-2 lead (...) It's good but as I always say, the work is not done," said the son of Dominican Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.