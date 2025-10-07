Dodgers extend lead in MLB Divisional Series after pitchers' duel

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de octubre, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their second win of the National League Divisional Series on Monday, edging the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 behind a strong outing from Blake Snell, who allowed one hit over six innings.

Snell, 32, making his fourth MLB postseason appearance, has logged 13 innings with 18 strikeouts, two wins and a 1.38 ERA over his two postseason starts in 2025.

After a 5-3 win in Game 1, the Dodgers are in an excellent position to clinch the series in their next two home games.

Venezuelan Jesús Luzardo had a stellar outing for the Phillies, pitching six innings and allowing three hits while retiring 17 consecutive batters.

However, the Philadelphia offense didn't support him, and as he left the game with runners on base, the reliever was unable to hold them.

The Dodgers finally broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández that brought Dominican Teoscar Hernández home.

Hernández, known for his postseason effectiveness, has four RBIs through the first two games this year and 39 in his MLB career since 2015.

Singles by Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani pushed the lead to four runs for the visitors, who would need a solid performance from their bullpen to hold it.

The Phillies responded in the ninth inning when Nick Castellanos doubled in two runs, raising the hopes of the 45,653 fans at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki recorded the final out of the night with runners on first and third, securing one of the most important wins of the season for the defending champions.

The Phillies were one of the best teams in the regular season, finishing 96-66 and winning their division by 13 games over the New York Mets.

The remaining three games of the series are elimination games for the Phillies, starting Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Milwaukee Brewers moved within one win of the National League Championship Series with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Divisional Series.

The seven runs for the home team at American Family Field in Milwaukee came on home runs with two outs.

Venezuelan Chourio hits three-run homer in Brewers' win

It was a day of pride for Venezuelan baseball, which saw two of its players shine. Jackson Chourio hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, while William Contreras singled in the third.

Six relievers helped secure the victory for Milwaukee, including rookie Jacob Misiorowski (1-0), who earned the win.