The Denver Broncos (3-2) scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth period to secure a 21-17 victory over the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) on Sunday in the regular-season NFL game. Bo Nix led the charge with a one-touchdown, 242-yard performance

Nix, who was selected in the 2024 draft and is playing his second season in the NFL, completed 24 of 39 passes in one of the biggest wins of his career in ending Philadelphia's undefeated streak.

After trading field goals in the first half, Philadelphia took a 14-point lead with touchdowns from Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, 28 and the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year winner, added his fourth touchdown of the season.

The Broncos' victory was built from a collective effort, first with a two-yard touchdown run on the ground game by J.K. Dobbins, then an 11-yard reception by Evan Engram and finally a 36-yard field goal by Will Lutz.

All of this came while the Broncos' defense held Jalen Hurts in check, as he completed 23 of 38 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas handed Jets fifth defeat

The Dallas Cowboys handed the New York Jets another tough loss, prevailing 37-22 to improve their record to 2-2-1.

Dak Prescott had a stellar day, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns while completing 18 of 29 passes.

Tight end Jake Ferguson added two touchdowns, giving him three this season and 10 for his NFL career.

The Jets suffered their fifth straight loss in a game where they trailed by as many as 27 points late in the third quarter.

The Miami Dolphins squandered a 17-point lead and fell 27-24 to the Carolina Panthers, who won their second straight home game.

The North Carolina squad outgained Miami 236-17 on the ground, a stat that highlights the defensive struggles of Mike McDaniel’s team.

Rico Dowdle led Carolina with 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Young sensation Jayden Daniels returned to action after a one-week injury absence in the Washington Commanders’ 27-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Daniels, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, threw for 231 yards and a touchdown.

The star of the game, however, was running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Venezuelan Andy Borregales seals Patriots' victory over Bills



In one of Week 5’s biggest upsets, the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-20, highlighted by a stellar performance from Venezuelan kicker Andy Borregales.

Borregales, a 22-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela, made three field goals, including a 52-yarder with 15 seconds remaining that sealed the victory.

Maye, in his second NFL season, completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards.

The Bills remain in first place in the AFC East with a one-game lead over the New England Patriots.