Real Madrid achieved a long-suffering victory over Real Sociedad

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Real Madrid prevailed Saturday in a tough 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Anoeta on the fourth matchday of LaLiga, and remain firmly in the lead with full points.

Madrid had a two-goal advantage at halftime thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé (12th minute) and Arda Güler (44’).

But, the sending off of center-back Dean Huijsen (32’) took its toll on Xabi Alonso's side, a former Real Sociedad player, who saw Mikel Oyarzabal score from the penalty spot (56’).

Despite the numerical advantage on the pitch, which led to a siege by the Basque side in the second half, Real Sociedad could not put the scoreboard level and remain sunk in the standings, in 17th place with two points from four games.