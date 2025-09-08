Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open and regained the number one position in the ATP ranking

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de septiembre, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner and was crowned champion of the U.S. Open. The Spaniard beat the Italian in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to take the number one ATP ranking as well. Alcaraz won his sixth Grand Slam tournament and his second of the year, following his victory at Roland Garros against the same opponent.

With the exception of the last one, the sets were characterized by a marked dominance of one of the two protagonists. Carlitos struck first with a break in the opening game and later extended the lead to take the first set. His aggressiveness and effectiveness in his strokes surprised Sinner, who reactivated in the second set. With far fewer unforced errors, he managed to equalize the match.

Alcaraz recovered his initial level in the third set, in which he took the defending champion and only lost one game. Although parity returned initially in the fourth set, he managed to break the Italian's serve in the fifth game and sealed the title with a 6-4 win.

During his victory speech, the Spanish tennis player acknowledged the work of his coaches and the support of loved ones: "My team, my family, I'm very lucky to have them, honestly. They work hard to make me better, not only on the professional side, but as a person as well. Every accomplishment I achieve is thanks to you. This is also yours."

For his part, Sinner thanked the audience and acknowledged the high level of his opponent. "First of all, I want to congratulate Carlos and all his team for the great work behind a moment like this. He was better than me today. They are incredible. To see the stadium full... they make this place so special and I'm very happy to be here on the track. We gave it our all to put on the best show possible," he said.

Alcaraz, now 22, has become the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam crowns. He only needs to win the Australian Open to sit at the table of players who have won all four "majors."