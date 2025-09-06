NFL: Chargers dominate Chiefs in a game played in Brazil

Duel between the Chargers and the Chiefs in Sao Paulo (Brazil) AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 6 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 on Friday in an NFL game played in Brazil, before the eyes of personalities such as soccer player Neymar and three-time world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.

It is the second consecutive season in which the NFL has staged a game at the Neo Química Arena stadium in Sao Paulo.

"The atmosphere was tremendous," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told a news conference after a game that drew more than 47,000 Brazilians.

"The crowd was great, passionate, I got goose bumps during the anthems," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said.

But it was a night in which Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs had little to celebrate, as they kicked off a campaign aiming to reclaim their lost supremacy in the NFL after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the last Super Bowl.

They had won the coveted trophy in the two previous years.

Just a year ago, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Sao Paulo, in what was the first NFL game played in South America.

The NFL will play this season seven games in cities outside the United States, in Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid, in addition to Sao Paulo. Melbourne will join in 2026.