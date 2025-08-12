Voz media US Voz.us
Mondo Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 13th time in his career

The Swedish athlete cleared the bar when he cleared a height of 6.29 meters in Budapest, Hungary.

Armand Mondo Duplantis once again broke the pole vault record in Budapest, Hungary during the Istvan-Gyulai Memorial, something he achieves for the third time in 2025 and for the 13th time in his entire career.

Only 25 years old, the Swedish athlete - born in Lafayette, Louisiana - cleared the bar in his second jump, when he reached 6.29 meters high.

The first time he surpassed his own record this year was in the French town of Clermont-Ferrand (6.27) in February. Four months later, in June, he did the same in the Swedish capital, Stockholm (6.28).

