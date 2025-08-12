Mondo Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 13th time in his career

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de agosto, 2025

Armand Mondo Duplantis once again broke the pole vault record in Budapest, Hungary during the Istvan-Gyulai Memorial, something he achieves for the third time in 2025 and for the 13th time in his entire career.

Only 25 years old, the Swedish athlete - born in Lafayette, Louisiana - cleared the bar in his second jump, when he reached 6.29 meters high.

The first time he surpassed his own record this year was in the French town of Clermont-Ferrand (6.27) in February. Four months later, in June, he did the same in the Swedish capital, Stockholm (6.28).