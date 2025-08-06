MLS: Thomas Muller, new star of the Vancouver Whitecaps

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

The Vancouver Whitecaps, who are having, for the moment, a great season in Major League Soccer (MLS), have made official the signing of Thomas Muller, one of the legends of Bayern Munich - the only team he had played for until now - and one of the best players of the last 15 years.

"A legend arrives. The Raumdeuter is here. Willkommen, Thomas Müller!" wrote the Canadian team on X.

For his part, Muller delivered his first words as a new Whitecaps player, addressed to the team's fans.

"Dear Whitecaps supporters. I am very excited to come to Vancouver. Let's do something special together. Let's go!" said the German player.

On June 30, Muller ended his time at Bayern Munich after a quarter-century with the German champions. The player comes to MLS with a memorable career: one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one Club World Cup, 13 Bundesliga, six German Cups and eight German Super Cups.

In addition, with the German national team, he won the Brazil 2014 World Cup.