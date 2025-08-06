Son Heung-min to LAFC: the most expensive signing in MLS history

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

After announcing his departure from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur — where he has played for the past ten seasons and established himself as one of the club’s great legends — Son Heung-min is set to join Major League Soccer (MLS). The South Korean, widely regarded as one of the best wingers of the last decade, will become a new player for Los Angeles FC.

Although there is still no official confirmation from the player, the team, or the league, it is a fact that Son will be wearing the LAFC jersey. According to various sources—such as ESPN—the signing of the South Korean will become the most expensive in MLS history.

LAFC is set to pay around $26 million to Tottenham for 33-year-old Son, surpassing the record previously held by Atlanta United, which in February secured striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough for $22 million.

Son is already in Los Angeles

MLS—and especially LAFC fans—are buzzing with excitement over Son’s arrival. A group of supporters even went to the airport to welcome their new star, but unfortunately, they didn’t get to see him.

"Son is immensely important to me. I would wake up at five or six in the morning to see him play in England," one fan told AFP. "He is going to change things here. My father and I, who had no interest in MLS, are already won over."

What is certain is that Son is already in Los Angeles. In fact, the South Korean soccer star attended the match at BMO Stadium this Tuesday, where he watched LAFC secure a 2-1 victory over Tigres in the Leagues Cup.