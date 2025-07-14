Dodgers beat Giants, Yankees lose in final game before All-Star break

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de julio, 2025

(AFP) In an afternoon highlighted by Venezuelan home runs, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Sunday in the final game before the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

The Dodgers entered the break with a bit more breathing room, thanks to their second consecutive win, secured in the eleventh inning.

Prior to this turnaround, the reigning World Series champions endured a nightmare week, suffering seven straight losses—their worst streak since 2017.

Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto starred at Oracle Park, shutting out the home team over seven strong innings on the mound.

The Japanese pitcher allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

While Yamamoto dominated the Giants on the mound, the Dodgers built a 2-0 lead with a home run by fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani following a double by Freddie Freeman and a solo shot by Venezuela’s Miguel Rojas in the fifth inning.

After Yamamoto was relieved, the home team capitalized on their final opportunity, tying the game with a two-run homer by fellow Venezuelan Luis Matos in the bottom of the ninth.

Still, the Dodgers kept pressing for the win against their bitter rivals. In the eleventh inning, Freddie Freeman singled to center field, allowing James Outman to drive in the go-ahead run.

Ohtani and Freeman produced two more runs to secure the 2-1 series victory for the Dodgers.

Yankees lose to the Chicago Cubs

Meanwhile, the Yankees—last season’s MLB runners-up—met the opposite fate, falling 4-1 at home to the Chicago Cubs.

Home runs by Michael Busch and Dansby Swanson canceled out Giancarlo Stanton’s solo shot for the Bronx Bombers.

Milwaukee beats up on Washington Nationals

In Milwaukee, the Brewers routed the Washington Nationals 8-1, fueled by a three-run homer from Venezuelan rising star Jackson Chourio and another dominant outing from Dominican pitcher Freddy Peralta.

After pitching a no-hit game through six innings, the starter left the mound having allowed three hits and one run, while striking out seven batters.

Seattle Mariners win against Detroit Tigers

Julio Rodriguez also shined, hitting a home run and driving in two runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-4. Cuban-Mexican Randy Arozarena matched that performance for Seattle.