Sinner wins Wimbledon for the first time and beats Alcaraz in an epic final

Jannik Sinner was crowned Wimbledon champion for the first time, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling final. The world No. 1 and reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion captured his third Grand Slam title, further cementing his position at the top of the ATP rankings. Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, fell short of claiming a third consecutive title on the grass courts of London.

The official Wimbledon X account shared a post highlighting the Italian's victory.

“World No.1 Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title.”

World No.1 Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/s9wjDI1gZS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Battle of the titans

On Centre Court at the All England Club, Sinner and Alcaraz — the two top players in tennis today — delivered a high-voltage match. The Spaniard claimed the first set 6-4 with a sharp comeback, but Sinner responded with authority. He broke Alcaraz’s serve early in the second set and, with steady baseline play, leveled the match.

Today's Play of the Day, presented by @BarclaysUK #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KF8rG5fTNa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

The Italian kept up the pressure in the third and fourth sets. In the third, a break in the tenth game gave him the edge, winning 6-4. In the fourth, he broke early in the third game and held strong, closing the set 6-4 to seal the title. His parallel backhand and precision were key in neutralizing Alcaraz, who acknowledged his opponent’s baseline dominance.

The road to the title

Sinner had an impressive run, dropping only two sets throughout the tournament and defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3, 6-4). Alcaraz, after a tough opening match against Fabio Fognini, overcame strong opponents like Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz but couldn’t overcome the Italian in the final.

What an honour to reach the @Wimbledon final ❤️ Huge respect to @DjokerNole 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/K406gGNU75 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) July 11, 2025

Royalty in attendance

The match was attended by royal figures in the Royal Box. King Felipe VI of Spain, a loyal supporter of Alcaraz, was there to cheer on the Spaniard, just as he did in 2023 when Carlos won his first Wimbledon.

Also present were the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who enjoyed the match. The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Club, presented the trophy to Sinner and the runner-up shield to Alcaraz, a gesture that brought the day to a graceful close.

Acknowledgments

With the trophy in hand, the Italian thanked his team and everyone who came to share in such an important day for him. He also said he’s “trying to become a better tennis player, but mostly a better person" prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

Jannik Sinner gives his team a heartfelt thank you following his victory at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vFisxfE6J2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

With this victory, the Italian not only reigns supreme on grass but also signals the start of a new era in world tennis.