Ohtani hits 27th home run in Dodgers' win over Rockies

(AFP) Six runs in the fourth inning were the trigger for the Los Angeles Dodgers 9x7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field (Colorado), where Shohei Ohtani connected for his 27th home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Ohtani, 30, is one homer behind Aaron Judge of the Yankees and five behind Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, who leads MLB in overall home runs.

Just one win separates the defending champions from reaching 50 wins in 2025.

In a 14-strikeout day, Dominican Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages added to the party and drove in two and one run, respectively.

The Toronto Blue Jays won 10x6 over the Cleveland Cardinals at Progressive Field (Cleveland), Dominican Jonathan Clase drove in two runs with a single in the seventh inning.

Clase, 23 and in his second major league season, is coming off a losing streak that has seen him connect for four hits in his last 19 at-bats.

With a record of 42 wins and 36 losses, Toronto remains in third place in the American League East division, three games behind the New York Yankees in first place.

In another result, the Texas Rangers prevailed 6x5 over the Baltimore Orioles in extra innings.

Cuban Adolis Garcia drove in his 38th run of the season on his only hit of the game.

For the Orioles, Dominican Seranthony Dominguez (2-2) entered in relief and allowed the run that made the difference in his second loss of 2025.

Mexico's Jonathan Aranda connected for three hits in the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Aranda, 27, had his seventh game of the season with at least three hits.

Three runs in the seventh inning paved the way to victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Chicago White Sox.

Dominican Ketel Marte connected for his 15th home run of the season and the 158th of his MLB career.

The Milwaukee Brewers built a seven-run lead in the first five innings and never looked back, winning 9x3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dominican Freddy Peralta (8-4) pitched five complete innings in which he allowed seven hits and three runs for his eighth win of the season.

The native of Moca, Dominican Republic, reaches 60 career wins in the majors since his debut in the 2018 season.

In a direct duel for the East division in the American League, the Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 7x4.

Cuban Raisel Iglesias recorded his ninth save of the season, extending the streak of consecutive games without allowing a run to six.

Finally, Venezuelan Robert Suarez reached 22 saves on the season after the San Diego Padres' 4x3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Suarez, 34, ties Carlos Estevez for the saves lead, reaches 59 in his career since debuting in the 2022 season.

The Padres remain in a power-to-power struggle with Giants and Dodgers in the National League West division, currently in third place with 44 wins and 34 losses.