The 12 stadiums that will host the FIFA Club World Cup are as follows

(With information from AFP) From June 14 to July 13, the United States will be the center of attention for sports fans across the globe as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup. A tournament that has evolved into a more attractive format to be—in the words of FIFA president Gianni Infantino—"the ultimate expression of soccer." And the country, the participating teams and the organizers are already prepared. So are the 12 stadiums—in 11 different cities—that will host the FIFA Club World Cup matches.

Mercedes-Benz StadiumAFP. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) With a retractable roof and a huge 360-degree luminous screen, it is home to MLS's Atlanta United, the NFL's Falcons and regularly hosts world-class concerts. It will host six matches, including group stage games Chelsea-Los Angeles FC and Manchester City-Al Ain FC. It seats 75,000 spectators.

Bank of America StadiumGoogle Maps. Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) Its multipurpose field has been home to the NFL's Panthers since 1996. Two eye-catching group stage matches will be played there: Benfica-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Pachuca. It has capacity for 75,000 spectators.

TQL StadiumGoogle Maps. TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) Compact and very modern stadium opened in 2021, it will host Bayern Munich's Cup debut when it faces Auckland City of New Zealand. It has a capacity of 26,000 spectators.

Rose Bowl StadiumGoogle Maps. Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California) With 102 years of history, it was declared an American National Historic Landmark. It has hosted two Olympic Games and the finals of the men's World Cup in 1994 and the women's World Cup in 1999. PSG and Atletico Madrid will face off in Group B. It has capacity for 88,500 spectators.

Hard Rock StadiumGoogle Maps. Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) One of the most popular multipurpose venues in the United States, it is the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and even the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami. The inaugural match between Inter Miami and Al Ahly of Egypt will be played on its field. It has capacity for 65,000 spectators.

GEODIS ParkGoogle Maps. GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee) Opened just three years ago as the largest dedicated soccer stadium in the United States and Canada, it is the newest stadium in the world and is home to MLS's Nashville SC. Boca Juniors will play there against Auckland City in their second Group C match. It has capacity for 30,000 spectators.

MetLife StadiumGoogle Maps. MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) This huge multipurpose stadium, the usual home of the NFL's Giants and Jets, will host the finals on July 13. Super Bowl XLVIII and the Copa America Centenario final were played there. It has capacity for 82,500 spectators.

Camping World StadiumCordon Press. Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida) It is a classic stadium inaugurated in 1936 and 90% remodeled in 2014. One of the most anticipated matches of the group stage between Juventus and Manchester City will be played there. It has capacity for 65,000 spectators.

Inter&Co StadiumGoogle Maps. Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida) It is one of the smallest stadiums, it will only receive two matches, for group F between Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns FC and for group C between Benfica and Auckland City. It has capacity for 25,000 spectators.

Lincoln Financial FieldGoogle Maps. Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Opened in 2003, it is home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and will host five group stage matches, including FC Salzburg-Real Madrid and Flamengo-Espérance Tunis. It has capacity for 69,000 spectators.

Lumen FieldGoogle Maps. Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) The huge horseshoe-shaped stadium is home to MLS's World Cup-qualified Seattle Sounders, who will play a home game against Atletico Madrid. It will also host key matches such as PSG-Botafogo and Inter Milan-River Plate. It has capacity for 69,000 spectators.