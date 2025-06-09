Thunder even NBA Finals with huge performance from Gilgeous-Alexander

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de junio, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to even the NBA Finals (1-1) after beating the Indiana Pacers 123-107 at Paycom Center in Game 2 of the series. With the result, the Western Conference champions recovered after the defeat suffered in the first meeting.

The season's Most Valuable Player (MVP), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the star of Game 2, putting up a stellar 34 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals.

"I'm just being myself. I don't think I'm trying to reinvent the wheel or have a different mentality, I'm just playing the right way and I think I'm doing a good job so far," the Canadian point guard said after the game.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who round out the Thunder's big three, scored19 and 15 points, respectively. Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins were key off the bench, contributing 20 and 18 points to stifle the Pacers.

Seven players reaching double-digit scoring was not enough for the Pacers. In addition, their star, Tyrese Haliburton, was more off than usual.

"We had another bad first half. We got a little better in the second but you can't be a reactive team and expect to be successful or consistent," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.

Haliburton had 17 points. On the other hand, Cameroonian big man Pascal Siakam concluded the duel with 15 points and Myles Turner, with 16.

The NBA Finals now move to the Pacers' home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the next two games will be played. The next matchup will be played Wednesday.