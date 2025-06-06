Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti's withdrawal

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to retain the French Open crown. The No. 2 in the ATP ranking advanced to the final of the second Grand Slam of the season after his semifinal opponent, Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti, dropped out when the match was at 4-6, 7-6, 6-0, 2-0, in favor of the Spaniard.

"There is only one step left. I feel very good, I have the feeling of playing well," said Alcaraz at the end of the duel against Musetti.

The first set was a battle between the two contenders. With the score 5-4 in favor of Musetti, the Italian pressed the accelerator and managed to break Alcaraz to put the score at 1-0.

The second set was more of the same, given the result. Musetti went all out, but the set, which went to a tiebreak, ultimately went to Alcaraz.

In the third set, Alcaraz became unstoppable. He improved his effectiveness and, taking advantage of the cramps that began wear on Musetti's left leg, the Spaniard put him down 6-0 to turn the scoreboard upside down.

When the fourth set was 2-0 for the Spaniard, Musetti requested the assistance of the trainers and ended up dropping out.