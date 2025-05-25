Djokovic wins his 100th ATP title just ahead of Roland Garros

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) Novak Djokovic won the 100th title of his career on Saturday on the clay courts of the ATP 250 Geneva, just before the start of Roland Garros, defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) in a final that lasted over three hours.

The 38-year-old Serb, who had not won a trophy since claiming Olympic gold in Paris last August, became the third player to reach 100 career titles, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Until this week in Switzerland, home to an ATP 250 tournament—the lowest category on the ATP Tour—Nole had not won a match on clay this season.

He had been eliminated early in Monte Carlo and Madrid, and in Rome was forced to withdraw before playing. Arriving in Geneva, he was on a mission to regain confidence ahead of Roland Garros, where the current world No. 6 aims for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Competing in the Swiss tournament was unusual for him, as he typically skips events the week before a Grand Slam. However, this time he felt he needed match play before arriving in Paris.

The final was tough and exhausting for the Serb, who committed numerous unforced errors—including a double fault that cost him the first set—and had to mount a comeback against one of the best servers on the tour, despite his opponent not being a clay-court specialist.

Hurkacz is also struggling, as reflected by his current 31st spot in the ATP rankings, a significant drop from his Top 10 position last season.

The second and third sets were hard-fought battles full of intense rallies, with both ultimately decided in tie-breaks in favor of the Serbian player.