Verstappen faces McLaren and wins Emilia-Romagna GP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won Sunday's Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who retains the championship lead.

Piastri, who started from pole position, was overtaken by the reigning world champion in the second corner and Verstappen never gave up the lead in the 63 laps of the legendary Imola track, just an hour from Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello.

Hamilton's comeback without a podium finish

British driver Lewis Hamilton, who started from 12th position, finished at the foot of the podium in his first race with Ferrari in Italy. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished sixth.

Between the two Scuderia drivers was the Williams of Thai Alexander Albon, who repeated the 5th place achieved in the previous Grand Prix, the one in Miami.

Bad day for the Hispanics

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was eighth, confirming the progress of Williams. His compatriot Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was 11th, out of the points, while Argentine Franco Colapinto, in his debut with Alpine, finished 16th.

In the World Championship standings, Piastri holds the lead with 146 points, 13 ahead of Norris and 22 ahead of Verstappen, the only driver who looks capable of standing up to the McLaren team this season.