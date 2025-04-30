Pacers and Celtics head to semifinals: Pistons keep playoff hopes alive

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Cory Joseph of the Magic. Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de abril, 2025

The Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, while the Detroit Pistons kept their hopes alive with a win against the Knicks in New York.

Led by their star Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers erased a 20-point deficit and edged the Milwaukee Bucks 119-118 in overtime, clinching the first-round playoff series 4-1.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points to lead the Pacers, who pulled off a stunning comeback from a 118-111 deficit with just 40 seconds left in overtime, capping an 8-0 run with a game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining.

In the conference semifinals, the Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who eliminated the Miami Heat in the first round.

Defending champions beat up on Magic in Boston

At TD Garden in Boston, the Celtics dominated the Orlando Magic 120-89 to win the series 4-1 and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, with the Pistons currently leading 3-2.

Pistons win in New York and send the series back to Detroit

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 35 points, including four of five from beyond the three-point line, while Jaylen Brown added 23 to help seal the victory.

At the iconic Madison Square Garden, the Pistons edged the Knicks 106-103, earning their second win of the series and forcing a sixth game, which will be played Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Point guard Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 24 points in 37 minutes, while Ausar Thompson added 22, and Jalen Duren dominated the boards with 14 rebounds.

The Knicks faltered in front of their home crowd in their first attempt to close out the series and now face the added challenge of injuries to two key players, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

NBA first-round playoff schedule and results

-- EASTERN CONFERENCE

- Cleveland Cavaliers (1st) vs. Miami Heat (8th)

(Cavaliers won 4-0)

April 20: Cavaliers - Heat 121-100

Apr 23: Cavaliers - Heat 121-112

Apr 26: Heat - Cavaliers 87-124

Apr 28: Heat - Cavaliers 83-138

- Boston Celtics (2nd) vs. Orlando Magic (7th)

(Celtics won 4-1)

Apr 20: Celtics - Magic 103-86

Apr 23: Celtics - Magic 109-100

April 25: Magic - Celtics 95-93

Apr. 27: Magic - Celtics 98-107

Apr 29: Celtics - Magic 120-89

- New York Knicks (3rd) vs. Detroit Pistons (6th)

(Knicks lead 3-2)

Apr 19: Knicks - Pistons 123-112

Apr 21: Knicks - Pistons 94-100

Apr 24: Pistons - Knicks 116-118

Apr 27: Pistons - Knicks 93-94

April 29: Knicks - Pistons 103-106

May 1: Pistons - Knicks

May 3: Knicks - Pistons (if necessary)

- Indiana Pacers (4th) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5th)

(Pacers won 4-1)

Apr 19: Pacers - Bucks 117-98

Apr 22: Pacers - Bucks 123-115

April 25: Bucks - Pacers 117-101

April 27: Bucks - Pacers 103-129

April 29: Pacers - Bucks 119-118

-- WESTERN CONFERENCE

- Oklahoma City Thunder (1st) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8th)

(Thunder won 4-0)

April 20: Thunder - Grizzlies 131-80

Apr 22: Thunder - Grizzlies 118-99

Apr. 24: Grizzlies - Thunder 108-114

April 26: Grizzlies - Thunder 115-117

- Houston Rockets (2nd) vs. Golden State Warriors (7th)

(Warriors lead 3-1)

April 20: Rockets - Warriors 85-95

Apr 23: Rockets - Warriors 109-94

Apr. 26: Warriors - Rockets 104-93

April 28: Warriors - Rockets 109-106

April 30: Rockets - Warriors

May 2: Warriors - Rockets (if necessary)

May 4: Rockets - Warriors (if necessary)

- Los Angeles Lakers (3rd) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6th)

(Timberwolves lead 3-1)

Apr 19: Lakers - Timberwolves 95-117

Apr 22: Lakers - Timberwolves 94-85

Apr 25: Timberwolves - Lakers 116-104

Apr. 27: Timberwolves - Lakers 116-113

Apr. 30: Lakers - Timberwolves

May 2: Timberwolves - Lakers (if necessary)

May 4: Lakers - Timberwolves (if necessary)

- Denver Nuggets (4th) vs. LA Clippers (5th)

(Nuggets lead 3-2)

Apr 19: Nuggets - Clippers 112-110 (overtime)

Apr 21: Nuggets - Clippers 102-105

Apr. 24: Clippers - Nuggets 117-83

Apr. 26: Clippers - Nuggets 99-101

April 29: Nuggets - Clippers 131-115

May 1: Clippers - Nuggets

May 3: Nuggets - Clippers (if necessary)