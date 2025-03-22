The most expensive sports franchise sales in history

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de marzo, 2025

Sports has become a business that moves huge amounts of money. This evidence has been reflected in one of the most relevant events the public will hear this year: the Boston Celtics have been traded for $6.1 billion. The outgoing owners - the Grousbeck family - and the incoming owners - Symphony Technology Group, a group led by William Chisholm - have agreed to a transfer that has become the most expensive sale of a team in sports history.

This operation has implied that the value of the Celtics, in little more than two decades, has shot up almost 1,700% (the Grousbeck family acquired the franchise, current NBA champion, for 360 million dollars in 2002).

Although this transaction appears to be in place, it still needs approval from the NBA Board of Governors. If ratified, it will surpass the transfer of the Washington Commanders from the NFL and all other team transfers that have taken place to date.

Washington Commanders: $6.05 billion (2024)

Washington CommandersCordon Press.

It had so far been the most expensive transfer in history. After several months of intense negotiations, the NFL ended up approving the sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. The franchise, which competes in the Eastern Division of the National Conference, passed from the hands of Daniel Snyder to those of Josh Harris, a sports mogul who is the ultimate owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers; the NHL's New Jersey Devils; and minority owner of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and the Premier League's Crystal Palace. Former NBA player Magic Johnson was also involved in the deal.

Chelsea: $5.1 billion (2022)

ChelseaCordon Press.

It is the most expensive sale in sports history of a non-U.S. franchise. On May 30, 2022, the transfer of Chelsea, one of the most transcendent teams in the Premier League and world soccer, was made official for an estimated $5.1 billion (£4.25 billion). Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, sanctioned by the conflict in Ukraine, was forced to divest from Chelsea and accepted the offer from the consortium led by American Todd Boehly, who is also co-owner of MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Denver Broncos: $4.65 billion (2022)

Denver BroncosCordon Press.

On Aug. 10, 2022, the NFL ratified the Denver Broncos transfer for $4.65 billion. At the time, it was the most expensive in history until it was surpassed by the Commanders. The legendary franchise. The Pat Bowlen Trust group divested itself of its assets, accepting the proposal of the Walton-Penner consortium. Among its members was seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain.

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury: $4 billion (2023)

Phoenix SunsCordon Press.

So far, it was the most expensive sale of a franchise in the world's best basketball league in history. In early February 2023, The Board of Governors of the NBA and WNBA approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury by Robert Sarver to businessman Mat Ishbia, chairman and CEO of mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, for$4.billion. Before the transaction was executed, rumors surfaced about former President Barack Obama's interest in becoming a shareholder of the Arizona team.

New York Mets: $2.4 billion (2020)

New York MetsCordon Press.

MLB franchise owners confirmed the New York Mets sale transaction between Sterling Equities-former owner-and Steve Cohen in early November 2020. The transaction was valued at $2.4 billion. It was a quick negotiation: the consortium put the franchise up for auction in the summer of that year and, three months later, the deal was closed.

Brooklyn Nets: $2.35 billion (2019)

Brooklyn NetsCordon Press.

The NBA board green-lighted the Brooklyn Nets trade for $2.35 billion on Sept. 18, 2019. A consortium led by Taiwan's Joseph Tsai - co-founder of tech firm Alibaba Group - took control of the New York franchise, previously owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov.

Carolina Panthers: $2.275 million (2018)

Carolina PanthersCordon Press.

David Tepper officially became the owner of the Carolina Panthers on May 22, 2018, after the NFL Board of Governors validated the buyout deal he agreed to with previous owner Jerry Richardson. The value of the transfer was $2.2 billion. Rumors surfaced that Tepper would move the franchise to another city, although he was quite emphatic in denying it and keeping it in Charlotte: "What's the name of the team? Carolina Panthers. It will be the Carolina Panthers."

Houston Rockets: $2.2 billion (2017)

Houston RocketsCordon Press.

In September 2017, Leslie Alexander closed the sale of the NBA's Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in a deal signed with Tilman Fertitta, owner of gambling company Golden Nugget Casinos and restaurant chain Landry's. The former owner managed to multiply by 25 times the money he invested for the Texan franchise in 1993.

Los Angeles Dodgers: $2 billion (2012)

Los Angeles DodgersCordon Press.

After a somewhat turbulent time under former owner Frank McCourt, the Los Angeles Dodgers were taken over by Guggenheim Baseball Management, a consortium led by businessman Mark Walter. The MLB Board of Owners approved the transfer - valued at $2 billion - of one of the league's most historical franchises.