Bulls spoil LeBron James' return to Lakers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de marzo, 2025

A brilliant 146-115 win for the Chicago Bulls at the Los Angeles Lakers' home, where LeBron James made his return after a two-week absence.

The forward played 31 minutes, recording 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, according to AFP. Luka Doncic led the offensive charge for the Lakers, scoring 34 points in 32 minutes, including 8 three-pointers out of 13 attempts.

The Slovenian played an excellent first half, heading into the break with 29 points. However, he ran out of steam in the second half, and none of his teammates stepped up, resulting in a lackluster offensive performance.

The hosts committed 21 turnovers (compared to Chicago's 10), making it easy for the Bulls, who were led by two players in excellent form: Josh Giddey and Coby White.

The Australian Giddey finished with a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists, adding eight steals. With just two more steals, the point guard could have secured a rare quadruple-double, a remarkable achievement in the NBA.

The shooting guard, White, made the most of his outside shooting, knocking down six three-pointers en route to a total of 36 points.

The show was further highlighted by rookie Matas Buzelis, who scored a game-high 31 points, including five three-pointers.

The Lakers' weak defense, despite being third in the Western Conference, allowed the Bulls, ranked ninth in the East, to reach 141 points—setting their best mark of the season.

Knicks bounce back

After two consecutive losses, the New York Knicks bounced back with a 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards, the lowest-ranked team of the season.

Dominican-American center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Mikal Bridges were the top scorers for the hosts, with 31 and 27 points, respectively.

In another of Saturday's five games, the Indiana Pacers fended off a late comeback attempt by the Brooklyn Nets to secure a 108-103 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton, who missed the previous three games due to back discomfort, picked up where he left off, recording a spectacular double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. The All-Star point guard has now tallied 10 consecutive games with double-digit points and assists, a feat only five other players under 25 have previously accomplished.

In Atlanta, the Hawks outlasted the Golden State Warriors 124-115, with the Warriors missing Stephen Curry due to a pelvis contusion sustained on Thursday.

Trae Young recorded 25 points and 10 assists for the Hawks, who have won six of their last eight games as they fight for a playoff spot.