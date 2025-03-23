F1 GP: Piastri wins in China as McLaren secures one-two finish

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de marzo, 2025

McLaren secured a one-two finish in Sunday's Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Australian Oscar Piastri taking victory from pole position, followed by teammate Lando Norris.

Britain’s George Russell secured third place for Mercedes, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen took fourth after a thrilling pass on Charles Leclerc, AFP reported. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in his debut Grand Prix with the Scuderia.

"It’s been an incredible weekend from start to finish," said Piastri at the end of the race.

"Oscar drove well, he deserved the win," said Norris, who won last weekend in Australia at the opening Grand Prix of the season. "I’m happy with second, good points and great points for the team with a 1-2."

It wasn’t Verstappen’s day, as he fell short of podium contention despite finishing fourth. "Mad Max," who had voiced concerns all weekend about his Red Bull’s lack of pace, found more speed in the second half of the race, enabling him to snatch fourth place from Leclerc.

It wasn’t a great day for the Spanish drivers either, with Carlos Sainz Jr. starting 13th and Fernando Alonso forced to drop out due to mechanical failure. Meanwhile, Sauber’s Brazilian driver, Gabriel Bortoleto, finished 17th.

In the Drivers' World Championship standings, Norris leads with 44 points, eight ahead of Verstappen, who sits second with 36. The Red Bull driver is closely followed by Russell and Piastri.

The third round of the season is scheduled for early April, with the Japanese GP.