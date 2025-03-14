Bahia of Brazil, last team to qualify for Libertadores group stage

Published by Víctor Mendoza 14 de marzo, 2025

A day after Corinthians' debacle, Bahia salvaged Brazilian pride by sealing qualification to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2025 with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay's Boston River, in the match that closed out the third phase of the competition.

In addition to the Bahia side, which won in Salvador (northeast) with a goal by Jean Lucas Oliveira in the 59th minute, Alianza Lima, Cerro Porteno and Barcelona of Ecuador also secured their qualification to the group stage during the week.

After the elimination of Timão, Brazil will have seven representatives in the group stage, one more than Argentina, which suffered the unexpected elimination of Boca Juniors in the second round.

At Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova, the Tricolor put Boston River under pressure from the start, although they had a few scares before opening the scoring in the second half.

The Esquadrão midfielder sealed the victory with an accurate header, securing the pass for Rogério Ceni's side, which had drawn goalless in a lackluster first leg in Montevideo.

Corinthians, Deportes Iquique of Chile, Melgar of Peru and Boston River, the four losers of the third round of the Libertadores, will be re-seeded into the eight Copa Sudamericana groups.

The draw for the group stage of both tournaments will take place on Monday 17, according to Conmebol.

Schedule of the second legs of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores 2025 (in parentheses are the results of the first leg and in capital letters the qualifiers to the group stage):

Tuesday: .

In Lima: ALIANZA LIMA (PER) - Deportes Iquique (CHI) 1-1 (2-1)

Wednesday:

In Asunción: CERRO PORTEÑO (PAR) - Melgar (PER) 4-2 (1-0)

In Sao Paulo: Corinthians (BRA) - BARCELONA (ECU) 2-0 (0-3)

Thursday:

In Salvador: BAHIA (BRA) - Boston River (URU) 1-0 (0-0)