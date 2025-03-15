Indian Wells: Andreeva and Sabalenka meet in the women's final

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de marzo, 2025

(AFP) Russia's Mirra Andreeva, the new 17-year-old women's tennis sensation, dethroned Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells and will play the final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

This Friday the Russian was able to topple Swiatek at her fortress in the Californian desert 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3.

The former world number one had won 20 matches out of a possible 21 at Indian Wells, lifting the 2022 and 2024 titles.

But her ambitions for a third title, which no player has ever achieved on this stage, faded on a cold and windy night against Andreeva, who has reached the necessary point of maturity under the guidance of Spain's Conchita Martinez.

The Russian is the youngest Indian Wells finalist since Belgium's Kim Clijsters in 2001.

Sabalenka takes revenge on Keys

The second Indian Wells semifinal was a one-sided showcase by Aryna Sabalenka, who dominated American Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 in just 51 minutes.

The Belarusian thus took fierce revenge for her unexpected loss to Keys in January in the Australian Open final, where Sabalenka was aiming for a third straight crown.

Keys, one of the most in-form players of the moment, entered the game on a 16-match winning streak, however, she was defenseless against the avalanche of winning shots coming from the other side of the net.